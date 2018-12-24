Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (SGO) PT at $47.12

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.12 ($54.79).

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Cfra set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Compagnie de Saint Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93).

About Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.