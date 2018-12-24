Brokerages Set Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) PT at $24.60

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNLI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $331,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,639 in the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 194.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 52.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,827,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after buying an additional 1,660,984 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,623,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.28. 256,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,759. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.