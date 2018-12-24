Brokerages Set Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) PT at $32.64

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.64.

ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,950,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,089,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,048,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,405,000 after purchasing an additional 464,917 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 8,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 351,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 346,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,037,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 320,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $564.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $644.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.54 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.