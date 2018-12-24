Brokerages Set Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHFA) Target Price at $23.46

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (ETR:HHFA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.46 ($27.27).

HHFA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Nord/LB set a €23.50 ($27.33) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th.

ETR HHFA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €17.21 ($20.01). 50,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 1 year low of €16.55 ($19.24) and a 1 year high of €28.44 ($33.07).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

