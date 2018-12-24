Brokerages Set Iamgold Corp (IMG) PT at $8.31

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.31.

IMG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$9.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$10.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Ronald Peter Gagel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00.

IMG stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.07. 1,246,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,187. Iamgold has a 1-year low of C$3.64 and a 1-year high of C$8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$319.93 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Iamgold will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Iamgold

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interests in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; the Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood gold mine in southwestern Québec, Canada; and the Sadiola Gold Mine located in southwest Mali, West Africa.

