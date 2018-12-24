Brokerages Set Kering (KER) PT at $507.47

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €507.47 ($590.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KER. HSBC set a €610.00 ($709.30) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €605.00 ($703.49) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €568.00 ($660.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($488.37) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

