Brokerages Set Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Target Price at $59.67

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director James R. Bergman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $234,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,005. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 41.83%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

