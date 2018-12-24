Brokerages Set MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (MRT) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:MRT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

MRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut MedEquities Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. JMP Securities set a $12.00 price target on MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MedEquities Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th.

In related news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 4,617 shares of MedEquities Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $30,795.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 456,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,805 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,884 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 258,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

MRT opened at $6.59 on Friday. MedEquities Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.58.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.25). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MedEquities Realty Trust will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MedEquities Realty Trust

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

