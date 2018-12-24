Brokerages Set MEG Energy Corp (MEG) Target Price at $9.96

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.96.

Several analysts have commented on MEG shares. Macquarie raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.09 per share, with a total value of C$161,800.00.

MEG stock opened at C$7.43 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.28 and a one year high of C$11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$787.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$818.91 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 0.289999994028314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

