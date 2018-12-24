Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Target Price at $33.00

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,568,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,737,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $12,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,568,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,737,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MGP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $25.87. 11,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of -0.02. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $31.61.
MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $282.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.53 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.06%.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
