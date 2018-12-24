Brokerages Set Moelis & Co (MC) PT at $58.43

Shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Moelis & Co in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.00. 4,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,822. Moelis & Co has a 1 year low of $33.22 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 53.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

