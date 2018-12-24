Brokerages Set NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

NEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Benchmark set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn A. Tetrault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Johnson sold 66,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,124,099.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,777.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,829,788 shares of company stock worth $213,793,738. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEO stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $11.24. 455,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 187.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.98. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $19.04.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.13 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.