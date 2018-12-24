Brokerages Set TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) Target Price at $4.75

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

TNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 500,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,025,000. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.00. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.89 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

