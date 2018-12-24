Brokerages Set Unilever NV (UN) PT at $65.00

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

Shares of UN opened at $53.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. Unilever has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.4487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $207,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

