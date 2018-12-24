Brokers Set Expectations for Visa Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $5.30 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on V. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Visa from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.03.

V opened at $124.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $259.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a one year low of $111.02 and a one year high of $151.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total transaction of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 14.7% in the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

