BT Group plc (BT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BT shares. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 386,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
BT stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 396,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.
The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. BT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.
BT Group Company Profile
BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.
