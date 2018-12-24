BuzzCoin (BUZZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $296.00

BuzzCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One BuzzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, BuzzCoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BuzzCoin has a total market cap of $485,651.00 and approximately $296.00 worth of BuzzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BuzzCoin Coin Profile

BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BuzzCoin’s total supply is 19,987,606,159 coins. BuzzCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. BuzzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BuzzCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BuzzCoin

BuzzCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BuzzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BuzzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BuzzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

