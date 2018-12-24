Cable One Inc (CABO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 32.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cable One were worth $20,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 6,904.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after purchasing an additional 34,592 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cable One by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $14,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $845.67.

NYSE:CABO opened at $794.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.26. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $597.40 and a 1-year high of $924.31.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.53 million. Cable One had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 29.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other news, Director Deborah J. Kissire acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $863.24 per share, with a total value of $86,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,289.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $863.84 per share, with a total value of $146,852.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 741 shares in the company, valued at $640,105.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 570 shares of company stock valued at $495,116. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers data services, including home.cableone.net, an Internet portal that provides various email addresses; and WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home.

