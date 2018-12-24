Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (CHY)

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CHY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 757,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,231. Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $13.73.

About Calamos Convertible & Hi Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

