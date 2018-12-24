CalAmp (CAMP) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CalAmp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CalAmp to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CalAmp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of CAMP opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.96. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. CalAmp had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CalAmp news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $130,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,136,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,140 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,895,000 after purchasing an additional 456,236 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 361,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 464,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CalAmp by 2,885.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 136,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

