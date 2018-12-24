Caleres Inc (CAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $142,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 16,000.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 36.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 121.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.04 on Monday. Caleres has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $41.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Caleres had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Caleres announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback 2,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

