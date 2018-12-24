Camber Energy (CEI) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Shares of Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.09. Camber Energy shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 767622 shares.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in Camber Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Camber Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres of producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan and Payne, and Okfuskee Counties, in central Oklahoma; the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and Hutchinson County, Texas.

