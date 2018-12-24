Cambrex Co. (CBM) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.52% of Cambrex worth $34,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,642,000 after buying an additional 107,359 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,698,000 after buying an additional 29,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,295,000 after buying an additional 13,858 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 722,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,440,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cambrex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period.

Shares of Cambrex stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cambrex Co. has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambrex Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of Cambrex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBM. TheStreet cut Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. First Analysis raised Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cambrex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

