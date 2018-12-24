Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $100.31

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$100.31 and last traded at C$100.95, with a volume of 1091892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$101.31.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CM. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$132.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$127.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$130.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.00. The firm had revenue of C$4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.52 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.2465285510088 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

In other news, Director Barry Lee Zubrow acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$84.76 per share, with a total value of C$127,140.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

