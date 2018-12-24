Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,938,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 363,238 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $128,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 7,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 121.69%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

