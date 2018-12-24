CannabisCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,453.00 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and YoBit. CannabisCoin has a market cap of $447,260.00 and approximately $7,453.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

