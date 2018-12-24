Capital One Financial Comments on Caretrust REIT Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Caretrust REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $18.69 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,915,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,870,000 after acquiring an additional 948,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,880,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,397,000 after acquiring an additional 538,327 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,198,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560,210 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,074,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 206,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.69%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 189 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 25 states, CareTrust REIT is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.