Capstone Turbine Co. (CPST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Capstone Turbine posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capstone Turbine.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.55% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $22.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPST shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstone Turbine by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capstone Turbine by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,040,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 658,100 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the period. 13.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CPST remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 340,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,198. Capstone Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of -0.12.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.