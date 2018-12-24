Captrust Financial Advisors Has $111,000 Stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sealed Air were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SEE opened at $33.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 150.20% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

In related news, insider Edward L. Doheny II purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 169,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,600.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

