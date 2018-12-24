Captrust Financial Advisors Has $126,000 Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 426.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $113,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 77.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.59.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/24/captrust-financial-advisors-has-126000-holdings-in-nordstrom-inc-jwn.html.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.