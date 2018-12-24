Captrust Financial Advisors Has $153,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (MDYG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1,581.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,118,000 after acquiring an additional 355,596 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 408.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 238,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG opened at $44.66 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $57.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

