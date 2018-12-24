Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $673,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $25.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.0998 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

