Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 16,628 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,628 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 57,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 104,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1-year low of $1,477.38 and a 1-year high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

