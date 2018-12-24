Carnival (CCL) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Wolfe Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carnival has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carnival will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other Carnival news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Carnival by 1,262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

