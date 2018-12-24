CBA Florida (CBAI) vs. Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Financial Contrast

CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) and Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBA Florida and Cancer Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A Cancer Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cancer Genetics has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,400.00%. Given Cancer Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cancer Genetics is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Volatility & Risk

CBA Florida has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Genetics has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBA Florida and Cancer Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBA Florida $5.26 million 1.60 $400,000.00 N/A N/A Cancer Genetics $29.12 million 0.29 -$20.88 million ($0.79) -0.38

CBA Florida has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cancer Genetics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of CBA Florida shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of Cancer Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CBA Florida and Cancer Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBA Florida N/A -21.99% -18.02% Cancer Genetics -87.08% -121.10% -49.36%

Summary

CBA Florida beats Cancer Genetics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Cancer Genetics

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology and immuno-oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The company's biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. Its clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. The company's discovery services offer the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify and develop new compounds and molecular-based biomarkers for diagnostics and treatment of disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests; and has collaboration with Cellaria to develop precision medicine tools and platform technologies to support the development of new cancer therapeutics. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

