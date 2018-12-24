CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (EBR.B) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About CENTRAIS ELETRI/S

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants.

