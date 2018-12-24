Changyou.Com (CYOU) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Changyou.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Changyou.Com has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of Changyou.Com stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.59. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $117.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 50.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 56,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 59.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 117,014 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 7.8% during the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 184,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 150,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 13,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

