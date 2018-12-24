ChannelAdvisor Corp (ECOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley set a $31.00 price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other news, insider M Scot Wingo sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $56,682.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,826,590.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 16,100 shares of company stock worth $200,832 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,206,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,019,000 after buying an additional 40,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 111,659 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 320,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOM stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 3,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 0.32.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

