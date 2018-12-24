Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,379 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after buying an additional 1,023,959 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Boeing by 23.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after buying an additional 1,121,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Boeing by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,730,674,000 after buying an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,908,492 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,081,668,000 after buying an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,343,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $786,113,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $304.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $293.01 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $409.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

