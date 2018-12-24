ChatCoin Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, EXX and HitBTC. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and $446,751.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006855 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021688 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00234741 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ZB.COM, LBank, Huobi, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

