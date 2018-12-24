Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.03

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.03 and last traded at C$10.08, with a volume of 251266 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

CHE.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.88.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

