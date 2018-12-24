China Carbon Graphite Group (CHGI) vs. Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Financial Survey

China Carbon Graphite Group (OTCMKTS:CHGI) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Carbon Graphite Group -17.35% N/A -149.09% Ballard Power Systems -17.29% -14.64% -9.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Carbon Graphite Group and Ballard Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Carbon Graphite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 0 3 1 0 2.25

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than China Carbon Graphite Group.

Volatility & Risk

China Carbon Graphite Group has a beta of -3.23, meaning that its share price is 423% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Carbon Graphite Group and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Carbon Graphite Group $990,000.00 0.61 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Ballard Power Systems $121.30 million 3.55 -$8.04 million ($0.03) -79.67

China Carbon Graphite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems.

Summary

Ballard Power Systems beats China Carbon Graphite Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Carbon Graphite Group Company Profile

China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of graphene, graphene oxide, and graphite bipolar plates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's graphene oxide is used as a conductive agent in lithium ion batteries, super capacitors, rubber and plastic additives, conductive inks, special coatings, transparent conductive thin films, and chips; and graphite bipolar plates are used in solar power storage. It operates roycarbon.com, a business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for graphite related products. The company also supplies special graphite blocks and rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts and components, and carbon fiber felts. In addition, it offers products for end-users in graphite application zones, including steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, and chemical industries. China Carbon Graphite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Diamond Bar, California.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications. It also offers stationary power products, such as FCgen-1020ACS and FCgen-H2PM fuel cell stacks for backup power system applications; and ClearGen for distributed generation system applications. In addition, the company provides unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) power products comprising FCair-600 and FCair-1200 fuel cell products for UAVs power system applications. Further, it offers portable power products, including SPM-622 and VPM-402 for power management applications; and adaptive battery chargers for portable battery charging applications. Additionally, the company provides technology solutions comprising engineering services, technology transfer, and license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio for various fuel cell applications. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Weichai Power Co., Ltd. for fuel cell electric vehicles in China's heavy duty market. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

