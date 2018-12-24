China New Borun (BORN) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) Head to Head Review

China New Borun (NYSE:BORN) and Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get China New Borun alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China New Borun 0 0 0 0 N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 2 3 9 0 2.50

Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus target price of $113.26, suggesting a potential upside of 73.10%. Given Anheuser Busch Inbev’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anheuser Busch Inbev is more favorable than China New Borun.

Profitability

This table compares China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China New Borun N/A N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev 12.64% 18.68% 6.02%

Dividends

Anheuser Busch Inbev pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China New Borun does not pay a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anheuser Busch Inbev has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

China New Borun has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anheuser Busch Inbev has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of China New Borun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Anheuser Busch Inbev shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China New Borun and Anheuser Busch Inbev’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China New Borun $327.64 million 0.05 $27.04 million N/A N/A Anheuser Busch Inbev $56.44 billion 1.96 $8.00 billion $4.04 16.20

Anheuser Busch Inbev has higher revenue and earnings than China New Borun.

Summary

Anheuser Busch Inbev beats China New Borun on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

China New Borun Company Profile

China New Borun Corporation produces and distributes corn-based edible alcohol in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Corn-Base Edible Alcohol and its By-Products, and Chemical Products. The company offers edible alcohol products for use as an ingredient to producers of baijiu, a grain-based alcoholic beverage; and by-products of edible alcohol, such as distillers dried grains with solubles feed, liquid carbon dioxide, and crude corn oil. It also produces chemical products, including chlorinated polyethylene and 2-Acrylamido-2-methylpropane sulfonic acid for use in various industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China. China New Borun Corporation is a subsidiary of King River Holding Limited.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol. The company was founded in 1366 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for China New Borun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China New Borun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.