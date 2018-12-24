China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $121,000. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $164,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.01. 1,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,360. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $73.09 and a 52-week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $113.57 billion for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.