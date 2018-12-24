Ciena (CIEN) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $32.00 target price on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ciena from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.39.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. Ciena has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $889.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.54 million. Ciena had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,163 shares of company stock worth $2,038,724. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 610.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 132,765 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ciena by 173.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 119,231 shares during the period.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

