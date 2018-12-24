CIGNA (CI) Research Coverage Started at Edward Jones

Research analysts at Edward Jones started coverage on shares of CIGNA (NYSE:CI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIGNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $181.30 on Monday. CIGNA has a 12-month low of $163.02 and a 12-month high of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIGNA will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CIGNA news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,680 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cognios Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIGNA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CIGNA by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CIGNA by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in CIGNA by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in CIGNA by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

