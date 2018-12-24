Cimpress NV (CMPR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,715,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,667,000 after acquiring an additional 164,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 61.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,603,000 after acquiring an additional 67,522 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,504,000 after acquiring an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 90.9% during the third quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 95,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 118.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.01. Cimpress NV has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $171.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPR. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.41 per share, for a total transaction of $45,764.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $1,591,599.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 800 shares of company stock valued at $91,134. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

