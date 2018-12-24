Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 26800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$6.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.360000012857143 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

