Circuits of Value (COVAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,057.00

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Circuits of Value has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Circuits of Value token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Circuits of Value has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $8,057.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official website is cov.al. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue.

Circuits of Value Token Trading

Circuits of Value can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Circuits of Value should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Circuits of Value using one of the exchanges listed above.

