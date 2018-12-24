Citadel Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (BRF)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,215 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA BRF opened at $19.49 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.89.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be issued a $0.511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 2.59%.

About VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

